Facebook to cooperate with Pakistan in combating cyber crimes

Islamabad: Days after Facebook threatened to shut services in Pakistan over new rules, the tech giant has now agreed to shared information with local authorities in cyber crime investigations.

The announcement came after a delegation from Facebook’s Asia Pacific headquarters headed by Amber Hawkes, held a meeting with Director General Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Wajid Zia on Monday to discuss issues of cooperation between the social media platform and Pakistani authorities.

The two teams held discussion over cooperation in data sharing as well as cyber crime awareness among the social media users in Pakistan, local media reported.

The visiting delegation agreed to assist the FIA in the cyber crime case where there will be required.

For cooperation with the Facebook, the FIA would appoint focal persons in every province who will maintain liasion with the firm for cybercrime probe.

The Facebook team also vowed to to work in close liaison with Pakistani authorities in tackling cybercrime as per the company’s policy.

Moreover, the Facebook team also offered to provide training to Cyber Crime Wing officers in order to equip them with latest techniques.