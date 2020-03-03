IHC rejects disqualification petitions against PTI women leaders
Web Desk
12:54 PM | 3 Mar, 2020
IHC rejects disqualification petitions against PTI women leaders
ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) has dismissed the disqualification petitions against the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaaf (PTI) leaders.

According to media details, the judgment was announced by Justice Aamer Farooq today (Tuesday).

Earlier, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders filed three petitions against the eligibility of PTI’s Maleeka Bokhari, Tashfeen Safdar and Kanwal Shauzab.

It was alleged in the pleas that the PTI lawmakers concealed factual information from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) at the time of filing nomination papers.

Justice Aamer Farooq announced the verdict, which was reserved in December last year, and declared the PTI MNAs eligible.

