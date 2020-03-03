PSL 2020 – Match 16: Lahore Qalandars beat Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs

LAHORE – Lahore Qalandars registered their first victory in the Pakistan Super League 2020 after beating defending champions Quetta Gladiators by 37 runs in the 16th match at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

Batting first Lahore Qalandars scored 209 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in allotted overs. In reply, Quetta Gladiators scored 172 for all out.

Earlier, in the 15th match of Pakistan Super League, Karachi Kings beat Peshawar Zalmi by six wickets in Rawalpindi last night.

Batting first, Peshawar Zalmi scored 151 runs for the loss of eight wickets in allotted twenty overs.

In reply, Karachi Kings achieved the target in 18.1overs for the loss of four wickets.

Teams

Lahore Qalandars: Sohail Akhtar (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, David Wiese, Usman Shinwari, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Farzan Raja, Jaahid Ali, Muhammad Faizan, Dane Vilas, Dilbar Hussain

Quetta Gladiators: JJ Roy, SR Watson, Ahsan Ali, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, BCJ Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Anwar Ali