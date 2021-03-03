Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu face raids over 'tax evasion'
Web Desk
05:14 PM | 3 Mar, 2021
MUMBAI – Income Tax officials raided the house of Bollywood ace-filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actress Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday, according to Indian media reports.

The authorities searched the houses of the B-Town bigwigs alongside 20 other locations in Mumbai and Pune over the issue of tax evasion.

According to NDTV, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said during a BJP briefing: "The Income Tax department probes someone based on whatever information they get. The issue goes to court later.”

Moreover, Kashyap and Pannu are outspoken critics of the government and are spotted lending their voice to various causes. Recently, the Thappad star had criticised the solidarity by celebrities towards the government in response to pop star Rihanna's tweet regarding farmers' agitation. 

