Birthday wishes pour in for Saboor Aly

Web Desk 07:35 PM | 3 Mar, 2023
Source: Instagram

Congratulations are in order for the talented and gorgeous actress of the Pakistani entertainment fraternity, Saboor Aly, as she celebrates her 38th birthday.

Saboor, who carved a niche for herself in a short span of time -- garnering accolades on the national and international levels, marked her birthday in an intimate celebration with her husband Ali Ansari.

Saboor Aly celebrated her birthday with her family and loved ones. Joining her for the occasion were her sister Sajal Aly, sister-in-law Mariyam Ansari, and Mariyam's husband Owais Khan.

The family captured some adorable moments and shared them on social media. Saboor, dressed in a white top, enjoyed her cake while surrounded by her family. The clip shows her cutting the cake and celebrating the lovely moments with family members who cheered for her.

The Lollywood star is an avid social media user with millions of followers on Instagram alone, and she frequently shares updates about her life through stories and posts.

Meanwhile, wishes for the showbiz star continued pouring in from midnight, and her co-workers and netizens flooded social media with lovely birthday wishes for the Parizaad star. Kinza Hashmi shared a heart-melting compilation of them working together.

On the work front, Aly's notable dramas include Fitrat, Ishq Mein Kaafir, Mere Khudaya, Mr Shamim, Rang Laaga, Teri Meri Kahani, Bay Qasoor, Bhai, Dil Awaiz, Gul-o-Gulzar, Parizaad, Visaal, Naqab Zan, and Teri Chah Mein, to name a few.

