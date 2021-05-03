Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at Sonia Sadaf leaves Twitteratti in splits
02:19 PM | 3 May, 2021
Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at Sonia Sadaf leaves Twitteratti in splits
SIALKOT – Special assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan who lambasted Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf over substandard items in Ramadan bazaar left the Twitteratti in splits.

The outburst of Buzdar aide has triggered some while others appreciated the insulting session with the hashtag of ‘Afsar Shahi Awam ko Jawab Deh’ means the bureaucracy is accountable to the people.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the ruling party leader was on a visit to a Ramadan bazaar in Sialkot. The footage of the incident went viral on social media, in which CM aide can be seen yelling at the Assistant Commissioner over the poor quality of food.

On one side, many activists, journalists, and even PTI leaders also opposed the incident and condemned the way she shouted at the public officer.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also expressed displeasure over the incident. Dar wrote that he knew the AC and she is an efficient and competent officer. The role of female officers in governance is important and must be appreciated; he lauded Kanwal while condemning Awan’s shouting.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz also stood with AC Sialkot. and bureaucrats get appointed to any administrative position after excelling in studies and passing competitive exams. No government official has the right to insult any officer and demanded Awan's apology to AC Sonia Sadaf.

Here are some reactions of netizens who slammed Awan over uncivilised treatment.

Meanwhile, another trending Twitter hashtag include Afsar Shahi Awam ko Jawab Deh which supported the PTI leader for grilling administrative officer in public.

