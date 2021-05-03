Firdous Ashiq Awan’s outburst at Sonia Sadaf leaves Twitteratti in splits

SIALKOT – Special assistant to Punjab CM Firdous Ashiq Awan who lambasted Assistant Commissioner Sonia Sadaf over substandard items in Ramadan bazaar left the Twitteratti in splits.

The outburst of Buzdar aide has triggered some while others appreciated the insulting session with the hashtag of ‘Afsar Shahi Awam ko Jawab Deh’ means the bureaucracy is accountable to the people.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the ruling party leader was on a visit to a Ramadan bazaar in Sialkot. The footage of the incident went viral on social media, in which CM aide can be seen yelling at the Assistant Commissioner over the poor quality of food.

On one side, many activists, journalists, and even PTI leaders also opposed the incident and condemned the way she shouted at the public officer.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar also expressed displeasure over the incident. Dar wrote that he knew the AC and she is an efficient and competent officer. The role of female officers in governance is important and must be appreciated; he lauded Kanwal while condemning Awan’s shouting.

سیالکوٹ کے رمضان بازار میں اسسٹنٹ کمشنر سونیا صدف کے ساتھ پیش آئے ناخوشگوار واقعے پر افسوس ہوا! میں ذاتی طورپر اسسٹنٹ کمشنر سونیا صدف کو جانتا ہوں وہ ذمہ دار اور قابل آفیسر ہیں! خواتین کا ہمارے معاشرے کے گورننس سسٹم میں کردار انتہائی خوش آئیند ہے جسے سراہا جانا چاہیئے! — Usman Dar (@UdarOfficial) May 2, 2021

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz also stood with AC Sialkot. and bureaucrats get appointed to any administrative position after excelling in studies and passing competitive exams. No government official has the right to insult any officer and demanded Awan's apology to AC Sonia Sadaf.

اپنی ناکامی اور بدترین ارکردگی کا غصہ سرکاری افسران پر نکالنا فرعونیت ہے۔رمضان بازاروں ميں غير معياری،مہنگی اشياء حکومتی نالائقی کا منہ بولتا ثبوت ہیں۔سرکاری افسران آپ کے ذاتی ملازم نہیں۔سيالکوٹ کے رمضان بازار ميں خاتون اسسٹنٹ کمشنر سونیا صدف کے ساتھ ہونے والا سلوک قابل مذمت ہے۔ — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) May 2, 2021

Here are some reactions of netizens who slammed Awan over uncivilised treatment.

Firdous bibi asked AC Sonia Sadaf who has appointed you as Assistant Commissioner? In this picture you can see who#FirdousAshiqAwan #ACSIALKOT pic.twitter.com/QOhVva0vQ8 — Umer Safdar (@Umersafdar12) May 2, 2021

#ACSIALKOT Sonia Sadaf is a Public Servant & she should act like one as she is answerable to the Public & its representatives. It's NOT the other way around ! pic.twitter.com/YCaCnFWBZb — 𝐷𝑟. 𝑆𝑎𝑛𝑎 𝐾ℎ𝑎𝑛 🇺🇸🇵🇰 (@DrKSUSA) May 2, 2021

One stall is the reason that work of an officer is reprimanded? That too in a manner which might befit the SACM personally but not someone representing the Gov. Dist Admin is the reason there are Ramzan Bazaars. Ek SACM sahiba laga kar dekhayein. Well done #ACSIALKOT ! Respect✊ pic.twitter.com/TT6ZPVeDed — Ahmed Faisal Chaudhry (@ahmedfaisalch) May 2, 2021

Meanwhile, another trending Twitter hashtag include Afsar Shahi Awam ko Jawab Deh which supported the PTI leader for grilling administrative officer in public.

If the Prime Minister is accountable in front of people, then every officer is accountable in front of their people.#افسر_شاہی_عوام_کو_جوابدہ pic.twitter.com/vLYNr2K6ap — Waqas Akhter🌐 (@waqasakhter077) May 2, 2021

What about this culture of bureaucracy...

They are state servents, paid with our tax money and acting as state lords.#افسر_شاہی_عوام_کو_جوابدہ pic.twitter.com/SKBFGqId29 — MunirAlive (@Munir_Alive) May 2, 2021

Bureaucracy Is The Biggest Problem In Pakistan ...@Dr_FirdousPTI you do a great job well done...👌

Hmien Show Off Nhi Chahye Hmien Koum Ke Lye Dard Rkhny Waly Log Chahye...🙏 pic.twitter.com/BbJrMXpqjJ — ShahabMirxaSYP🇵🇰🇹🇷🇸🇦 (@MirxaSyp) May 2, 2021

Most of assistant commissioners are just enjoying the perks of their authority, protocol, shaan-o-shaukat. They are unable to control price encroachment quality what ever they are supposed to do. Well done @Dr_FirdousPTI Madam👍 pic.twitter.com/vrFvA2nrmD — Saman J. (@Saman_J_) May 2, 2021