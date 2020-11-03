Chairman of Bosnia’s Presidency due in Pakistan on official visit
Web Desk
06:28 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Chairman of Bosnia’s Presidency due in Pakistan on official visit
Share

ISLAMABAD – The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on November 4th and 5th.

During his two-day visit to Islamabad, Dzaferovic will meet with President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Parliament Speaker Assad Qaiser and Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The program of the visit envisages the signing of a Readmission Agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Chairman Dzaferovic will also meet with representatives of the business community and businessmen from Pakistan. A meeting with Bosnian citizens living in Pakistan is also planned. 

More From This Category
ADB, Pakistan sign $2 million grant agreement to ...
01:29 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
US braces for election turmoil as voters head to ...
12:58 AM | 4 Nov, 2020
Pakistani court fines man for demanding gifted ...
09:37 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
2.03% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2020 ...
07:31 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan appointed Punjab Prison ...
07:17 PM | 3 Nov, 2020
FC soldier martyred in terrorist attack near ...
06:47 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Saheefa Jabbar Khattak tests positive for coronavirus
03:16 PM | 3 Nov, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr