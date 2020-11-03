Chairman of Bosnia’s Presidency due in Pakistan on official visit
ISLAMABAD – The Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sefik Dzaferovic, will pay an official visit to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan on November 4th and 5th.
During his two-day visit to Islamabad, Dzaferovic will meet with President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Arif Alvi, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Parliament Speaker Assad Qaiser and Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
The program of the visit envisages the signing of a Readmission Agreement and a Memorandum of Understanding on Scientific and Technological Cooperation between Bosnia and Herzegovina and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Chairman Dzaferovic will also meet with representatives of the business community and businessmen from Pakistan. A meeting with Bosnian citizens living in Pakistan is also planned.
