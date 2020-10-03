Cannes Film Festival plans a three-day special event in October 2020

The Cannes Film Festival, which was forced to be canceled earlier this year in May 2020 due to the ongoing global pandemic, has now finally announced that it will hold an endearing three-day physical event from October 27th till October 29th. The festival further announced that they will be going ahead with their 74th edition in Cannes from May 11 to 21 in 2021.

The event held in October will be a public event; however, a jury will award the Palme d’Or for short films and Cinéfondation prizes. The festival will feature four films from this year’s Official Selection and in-competition short movies and the Cinéfondation’s school films.

The event's opening will be with Emmanuel Courcol’s comedy-drama The Big Hit, starring Kad Merad. Memento Distribution is due to the release of the film in France in December. The closing film will come by the Bruno Podalydés’s split identity comedy French Tech, which will be screened in the director's presence and lead actress Sandrine Kiberlain.

Moving on, the two other Cannes label films are festival regular Naomi Kawase’s Two Mothers and Georgian director DeaKulumbegashvili’s Beginning, which just won San Sebastian’s Golden Shell for best film, director, screenplay, and actress.

The film from the Official Selection is currently playing to cinema-goers in France, Europe, and worldwide. Cannes delegate general, Thierry Frémaux said, "It's a great sign to see them making a stopover in Cannes before we turn our attention to the 2021 season."