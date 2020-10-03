Imran Khan recommends Elif Shafak’s ‘The Forty Rules of Love’ for reading
Web Desk
08:48 PM | 3 Oct, 2020
Imran Khan recommends Elif Shafak’s ‘The Forty Rules of Love’ for reading
ISLAMABAD – Amid rising aggression of opposition parties against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, Prime Minister Imran Khan has suggested youth of the country to read famous writer Elif Shafak’s book “The Forty Rules of Love”.

The prime minister in his instagaram post said, "This October I suggest our youth to read “The Forty Rules of Love” by Elif Shafak".

"An inspirational book about divine love, Sufism, Rumi and his Murshid Shams Tabriz. I read it a few years back and was deeply inspired," he added.

A review of the Turkish writer’s book available on Amazon.com says, "Elif Shafak unfolds two tantalising parallel narratives — one contemporary and the other set in the thirteenth century, when Rumi encountered his spiritual mentor, the whirling dervish known as Shams of Tabriz — that together incarnate the poet's timeless message of love".

