Shah Rukh Khan's son detained as rave party raided by anti-drugs agency in Mumbai

MUMBAI – Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood’s King Khan, was held by anti-Narcotics officials over a drug seizure on a cruise ship on Saturday.

Reports in Indian media quoting NCB officials cited that Aryan Khan has not been booked on any charges and is currently interrogated.

Meanwhile, the mobile phone of young Khan has also been confiscated and officials are checking the device to ascertain any indication of his involvement in the possession or usage of drugs at the rave party.

#WATCH | Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) detained at least 10 persons during a raid conducted at a party being held on a cruise in Mumbai yesterday



A statement issued by the Indian Narcotics Control Bureau cited “On the basis of specific information, officials of NCB Mumbai conducted a raid on Cordelia cruise, which was bound from Mumbai to Goa on 02.10.2021. During the operation, all suspects as per the information were searched and various drugs like MDMA/ Ecstasy, Cocaine, MD (Mephedrone) and Hashish have been recovered.”

It further added “A total of 8 persons, including 2 females, have been apprehended and their role being investigated in relation to the said recovery. NCB Mumbai has registered Crime no. Cr 94/21 in this matter. Further investigation is underway”.

Some reports quoting sources said Khan could be charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 if the Indian federal law enforcement officials find his involvement.