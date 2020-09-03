NAB arrests ex-LDA chief engineer in assets beyond means case
06:58 PM | 3 Sep, 2020
NAB arrests ex-LDA chief engineer in assets beyond means case
LAHORE – National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday arrested former TEPA Chief Engineer Mazhar Hussain and a co-accused Anjum Zeeshan over allegations of making assets beyond means. 

Hussai, who is already facing inquiries related to funds misappropriation, allegedly minted over Rs700 million through illegal ways. 

The suspect allegedly transferred Rs200 million to a bank account of his nephew. 

Mazhar Hussain also served as LDA Chief Engineer.

Both suspects will be produced before an accountability court in Lhaore on Friday in order to get their physical remand for further interrogation.

The NAB officials found that the key suspect owns property of 16 Kanal and 11 marla in Ameer pura. 

Earlier, the accused was summoned by the officials of the anti-graft buster to grill him over assets held by him but he could not satisfy them. 

