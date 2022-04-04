Sanam Chauhdry opens up about her journey towards Islam
Former actress Sanam Chauhdry decided to pursue religious endeavours at the peak of her acting career. The popular actress left the glamour world and turned to a spiritual livelihood.
Now, the Meer Abru actress is entirely focused on learning more about her religion and often shares some glimpses of her life on Instagram.
Recently, she appeared on PTV News’s Ramadan transmission, Bunyad Ramzan and shed light regarding her huge transformation. Sanam stated that despite having wealth, fame and popularity, she continued to feel restless and yearned for more. So, she took refuge in reading Quran and found the inner peace she longed for.
On the work front. Sanam has been highly praised for her performance in dramas such as Aasmanon Pay Likha and Ghar Titli Ka Par.
