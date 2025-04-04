Bollywood veteran Manoj Kumar passes away at 87

Renowned Bollywood actor Manoj Kumar has passed away at the age of 87.

According to Indian media, he was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai due to health complications. He succumbed to cardiac issues on Friday morning. Medical reports also cited lung complications as a cause of death.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the film industry have expressed deep sorrow over his demise.

Born on July 4, 1937, in Abbottabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Manoj Kumar migrated to India after Partition. He made his Bollywood debut in 1957 with the film Fashion, and his 1965 film Gumnaam was a massive hit, grossing ₹2.6 crore.

In 1975, he won the Filmfare Award for Best Director for Roti Kapda Aur Makaan. Apart from acting, he was also associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Considered one of India’s most celebrated actors, Manoj Kumar was honored with Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the highest recognition in Indian cinema.