Pm Shehbaz Forms Committee To Address 29pc Us Tariff On Pakistani Products

ISLAMABAD – The government has devised a strategy to tackle the 29% US tariff on Pakistani products, with the Prime Minister establishing a high-level steering committee and a working group.

According to reports, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb will head the 12-member steering committee, which will lead negotiations with the US regarding the tariff hike. Additionally, Commerce Secretary Jawad Paul has been appointed as the working group’s convener.

The steering committee will oversee the working group, which consists of 19 members, including relevant secretaries and business leaders.

Finance Minister Aurangzeb is set to hold a press conference tomorrow to provide detailed insights into the strategy and the tariff’s impact on Pakistan’s economy.