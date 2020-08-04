Netflix confirms season 5 of Money Heist

La Casa de Papel (Money Heist), one of our favourite Spanish-language shows on Netflix, is definitely returning for a fifth season. And now here comes the sad part: Money Heist's fifth season will be its last.

The show is set to take on from the shocking cliffhanger at the end of season four so fans can find out what happens to the Professor (essayed by Alvaro Morte).

“We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band,” Pina revealed in a statement. “How to put the Professor on the ropes. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season.”

Moreover, Netflix announced that two new cast members will be joining the gang including Miguel Ángel Silvestre and Patrick Criado. Production on Money Heist season 5 has already begun and its being shot in Spain, Denmark and Portugal.

The mega hit series smashed all records for season 4. It had managed to garner an incredible 65 million views. It also consistently ranked number 1 in many countries including those outside Spain.

