5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad, Peshawar and adjoining areas, leaving people in panic on Wednesday.
According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was 159km deep while the Hindukush region in Afghanistan was identified as epicenter.
Tremors were also felt in Balakot, Khyber, Kohat Mansehra and other areas.
Earthquake originated on 04-08-2021— Pak Met Department محکمہ موسمیات (@pmdgov) August 4, 2021
Time : 15:32 PST
Magnitude : 5.3
Depth: 159 Km
Latitude: 36.23 N
Longitude : 70.10 E
Epicenter: Hindukush Region Afghanistan#earthquake pic.twitter.com/5Gz2fvQXEm
As the earthquake hit the cities, social media users took to Twitter, praying for safety of each other.
#Earthquake in Islamabad. May Allah keep everyone safe. Ameen! pic.twitter.com/YVptk1EWdF— Rana Ashar (@RanaAshar1122) August 4, 2021
Earthquake in Islamabad 🥺— ابو ذرغفاری (@GujjarG313) August 4, 2021
Allah plz Mercy on us🤲🏼🤲🏼#earthquake pic.twitter.com/rmkbiTpNBt
So far, no damages have been reported.
