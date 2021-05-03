5.3 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, parts of KP

06:50 PM | 4 Aug, 2021
A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Islamabad, Peshawar and adjoining areas, leaving people in panic on Wednesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the earthquake was 159km deep while the Hindukush region in Afghanistan was identified as epicenter.

Tremors were also felt in Balakot, Khyber, Kohat Mansehra and other areas.  

As the earthquake hit the cities, social media users took to Twitter, praying for safety of each other.

So far, no damages have been reported.

