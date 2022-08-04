Urwa Hocane’s new photoshoot in bathtub goes viral

Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane has always been praised for her immpecable acting and style choices. Her ultra-glam looks, beautiful outfits and stunning makeup have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts.

Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some clicks and videos of her shooting schedule.

A fashionista to the core, Urwa's recent video has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera. The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.

"@gt_magazine ????

Photography: @mohsinkhawarphotography

Wardrobe: @elanofficial

M&H: @nabila_salon

Coordination: @alchemistspk", the Udaari star captioned.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by URWA HOCANE (@urwatistic)

On the professional front, Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.