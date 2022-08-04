Urwa Hocane’s new photoshoot in bathtub goes viral
Share
Lollywood diva Urwa Hocane has always been praised for her immpecable acting and style choices. Her ultra-glam looks, beautiful outfits and stunning makeup have always been lauded by fashion enthusiasts.
Leaving the temperature soaring high, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star mesmerised her admirers with her fashion and wardrobe choices as she shared some clicks and videos of her shooting schedule.
A fashionista to the core, Urwa's recent video has left the internet gushing as she poses for the camera. The gorgeous beauty has an incredible physique and her brunette luscious locks compliment her. The post garnered massive likes from her followers.
"@gt_magazine ????
Photography: @mohsinkhawarphotography
Wardrobe: @elanofficial
M&H: @nabila_salon
Coordination: @alchemistspk", the Udaari star captioned.
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
On the professional front, Hocane's performance has been praised in drama serials Badzaat and Amanat opposite Imran Abbas and Saboor Aly.
Mawra Hocane shares a sweet birthday video for ... 01:55 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
KARACHI – Pakistani entertainment industry’ talented sisters Mawra Hocane and Urwa Hocane continue to ...
- Best Fertilizers for Home Garden09:59 AM | 26 Jul, 2022
- Make your own wanda for milch animals11:29 AM | 18 Jul, 2022
- What is the right age of paddy nursery to transfer?03:14 PM | 2 Jul, 2022
- Cotton crop care during monsoon05:45 PM | 28 Jun, 2022
- Rooftop agriculture07:25 PM | 25 Jun, 2022
-
- Madhubala’s sister to take legal action against biopic makers07:15 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Pakistani government joins TikTok 'to connect with youth'06:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Fahad Mustafa wins hearts with BTS video from 'Quaid-e-Azam Zindabad'06:25 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Ruling coalition files Toshakhana reference with ECP seeking Imran ...06:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Urwa Hocane’s new photoshoot in bathtub goes viral05:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
- Saim Sadiq 'Joyland' bags an international nomination at IFFM05:16 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
-
- Pakistan ranks second worst on gender inequality10:55 PM | 13 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani stars celebrate Eidul-Adha in style06:20 PM | 10 Jul, 2022
- Pakistani celebrities who are performing Hajj 202210:16 PM | 5 Jul, 2022
- Films releasing in Pakistan on Eidul Adha 202211:51 PM | 5 Jul, 2022