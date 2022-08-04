Ruling coalition files Toshakhana reference with ECP seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Ruling coalition files Toshakhana reference with ECP seeking Imran Khan’s disqualification
Share

ISLAMABAD – PML-N government and allied parties filed a reference with the ECP seeking the disqualification of ousted PM Imran Khan.

Reports in local media said PML-N lawmakers Barrister Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha moved the reference to Chief Election Commissioner Sikander Sultan Raja, maintaining that the PTI chief is no more Sadiq and Amin as he failed to declare the gifts received in Toshakhana.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will also send Toshakhana reference against the former PM to the electoral watchdog today.

The multi-party alliance continued efforts to corner the Imran Khan-led PTI since the ECP ruled that PTI had received prohibited funding from a number of foreign donors.

Interestingly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has withdrawn a reference filed with Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Raja Sultan, to ‘highlight further legal aspects’.

Last year, the Toshakhana case surfaced after an independent and autonomous enforcement body, accepted an application on the matter and directed the Cabinet Division to provide information about the gifts received by former PM Imran Khan from foreign dignitaries.

PTI leaders stage protest outside ECP office amid ... 04:29 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Lawmakers of PTI barged through barbed wires and barricades and registered their protest outside the ...

Cabinet Division however challenged the PIC order, claiming that it was illegal. The ousted government had taken the position that the disclosure of any information related to Toshakhana will disrupt Pakistan's relations with friendly nations.

FIA launches inquiry against Imran Khan in ... 11:13 PM | 12 Apr, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Federal investigators have launched an inquiry into the allegations against former prime minister ...

More From This Category
Pakistani government joins TikTok 'to connect ...
06:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz laments Pakistan's dependence on IMF
04:51 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
PTI leaders stage protest outside ECP office amid ...
04:29 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
Ashura 2022 – Banks to remain closed on August ...
01:45 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
FM Bilawal Bhutto in Cambodia to attend ASEAN ...
01:30 PM | 4 Aug, 2022
US dollar drops to Rs223 as Pakistani rupee ...
11:15 AM | 4 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Urwa Hocane’s new photoshoot in bathtub goes viral
05:40 PM | 4 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr