Kasur DHQ Hospital renamed after Baba Bulleh Shah

KASUR – The name of DHQ Hospital Kasur has been renamed after sufi poet Baba Bulleh Shah, said an official order.

The medical superintendent has issued the order, stating: “…it is intimated to all departments, officers/officials and concerned departments that the name of DHQ Hospital Kasur has been changed to the new name 'BABA BULLEH SHAH HOSPITAL, DISTRICT KASUR".

Therefore it is directed to all that call hospital by its new name and use it in all your correspondence immediately, the order said.