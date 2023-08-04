Search

World

Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss

Web Desk 10:50 AM | 4 Aug, 2023
Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss
Source: Twitter

Donald Trump on Thursday entered a plea of not guilty in response to charges accusing him of orchestrating a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which US prosecutors have termed an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the fundamental principles of American democracy.

Seated in the front row of the courtroom, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been overseeing the federal investigation, observed as Trump made his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

With emphasis on the first word, Trump firmly stated, “Not guilty.”

The arraignment, lasting around thirty minutes, unfolded in a Washington courthouse situated half a mile away from the U.S. Capitol. This is the same building that Trump’s supporters breached on January 6, 2021, attempting to prevent Congress from certifying his electoral defeat.

This marked the third instance since April in which Trump had pleaded not guilty. The legal battles leading up to the trial are expected to extend through the context of the 2024 presidential campaign, where Trump is the leading contender for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a 45-page indictment presented earlier in the week, Smith accused Trump and his associates of spreading false allegations of election manipulation, pressuring both state and federal officials to manipulate the results, and assembling fraudulent groups of electors in an endeavor to seize electoral votes from Biden.

At 77 years old, Trump is facing four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, depriving citizens of their voting rights, and obstructing an official proceeding. The most severe charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The following court appearance in this case is scheduled for August 28 before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. However, Upadhyaya indicated that Trump’s presence would not be mandatory. During this session, Chutkan is anticipated to establish a trial date, as explained by Upadhyaya.

Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, raised an initial objection, contending that the scale of the case and the volume of materials involved might necessitate an extended duration.

Prosecutor Thomas Windom countered, advocating for the case to proceed in the regular course, including a prompt trial.

Trump was released without any travel restrictions, with one of the conditions being that he refrains from discussing the case with any witnesses unless accompanied by his legal representatives.

Characterizing the indictment and other legal actions against him as a “witch hunt” aimed at derailing his pursuit of the presidency, Trump has maintained this perspective.

After the hearing, Trump expressed to reporters, “This is a very sad day for America,” before boarding his private plane to return to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. He framed these actions as a form of political persecution.

Wearing a navy blue suit, a red tie, and an American flag lapel pin, Trump entered the courtroom. Approximately ten Secret Service agents stood behind him against the wall.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

World

Donald Trump's acknowledges possessing "secret documents" in an audio leak

10:21 PM | 28 Jun, 2023

Putin vows strict punishment for anyone found guilty of disrespecting Quran in Russia’s Islamic states

02:49 PM | 24 Jun, 2023

Donald Trump turns 77

11:33 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Donald Trump released after arrest; pleads not guilty of keeping classified documents

01:41 PM | 14 Jun, 2023

Donald Trump indicted over classified documents probe

08:56 PM | 9 Jun, 2023

Erdogan stretches his rule into third decade by clinching Turkish presidential election

10:34 AM | 29 May, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

SC reconstitutes bench to hear Toshakhana case

11:22 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – August 4, 2023

09:08 AM | 4 Aug, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on August 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 4, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 289 293.15
Euro EUR 320 323
UK Pound Sterling GBP 371 374.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 80.5 81.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 77 77.7
Australian Dollar AUD 199 201
Bahrain Dinar BHD 763.85 771.85
Canadian Dollar CAD 224 226.2
China Yuan CNY 39.94 40.34
Danish Krone DKK 42.16 42.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.81 37.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 1.94 2
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 933.09 942.09
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.21 63.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.69 176.69
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.93 28.23
Omani Riyal OMR 745.95 753.95
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 78.9 79.6
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.5 214.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 327.12 329.62
Thai Bhat THB 8.33 8.48

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | gold price in Pakistan – August 4, 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 220,700 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,220.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs173,450 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 202,307.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Gold Price in Pakistan Today (4 August 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Karachi PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Islamabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Peshawar PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Quetta PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sialkot PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Attock PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujranwala PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Jehlum PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Multan PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Bahawalpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Gujrat PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nawabshah PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Chakwal PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Hyderabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Nowshehra PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Sargodha PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Faisalabad PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548
Mirpur PKR 220,700 PKR 2,548

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Pervez Khattak

Who are Anju and Nasrullah — the Pakistani-Indian couple making headlines | Marriage details

Who was Oppenheimer? Here’s when father of atomic bomb met Pakistani physicist Dr Abdus Salam

Late Arshad Sharif Biography - Daughter, Wife, Mother, Age

PCB New Chairman Chaudhry Zaka Ashraf Detailed Profile

Sheikh Yousaf Bin Muhammad Bin Saeed to deliver Haj 2023 Khutbah, who is he?

Naila Kiani: Pakistani ace mountaineer – Age, Husband, Biography

Meet Jane Marriott – UK's first female High Commissioner to Pakistan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: