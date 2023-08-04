Trump pleads not guilty of plotting to overturn election loss

Donald Trump on Thursday entered a plea of not guilty in response to charges accusing him of orchestrating a scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election, which US prosecutors have termed an unprecedented effort by the then-president to undermine the fundamental principles of American democracy.

Seated in the front row of the courtroom, Special Counsel Jack Smith, who has been overseeing the federal investigation, observed as Trump made his plea before U.S. Magistrate Judge Moxila Upadhyaya.

With emphasis on the first word, Trump firmly stated, “Not guilty.”

The arraignment, lasting around thirty minutes, unfolded in a Washington courthouse situated half a mile away from the U.S. Capitol. This is the same building that Trump’s supporters breached on January 6, 2021, attempting to prevent Congress from certifying his electoral defeat.

This marked the third instance since April in which Trump had pleaded not guilty. The legal battles leading up to the trial are expected to extend through the context of the 2024 presidential campaign, where Trump is the leading contender for the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Joe Biden.

In a 45-page indictment presented earlier in the week, Smith accused Trump and his associates of spreading false allegations of election manipulation, pressuring both state and federal officials to manipulate the results, and assembling fraudulent groups of electors in an endeavor to seize electoral votes from Biden.

At 77 years old, Trump is facing four charges, including conspiracy to defraud the United States, depriving citizens of their voting rights, and obstructing an official proceeding. The most severe charge carries a potential prison sentence of up to 20 years.

The following court appearance in this case is scheduled for August 28 before U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan. However, Upadhyaya indicated that Trump’s presence would not be mandatory. During this session, Chutkan is anticipated to establish a trial date, as explained by Upadhyaya.

Trump’s attorney, John Lauro, raised an initial objection, contending that the scale of the case and the volume of materials involved might necessitate an extended duration.

Prosecutor Thomas Windom countered, advocating for the case to proceed in the regular course, including a prompt trial.

Trump was released without any travel restrictions, with one of the conditions being that he refrains from discussing the case with any witnesses unless accompanied by his legal representatives.

Characterizing the indictment and other legal actions against him as a “witch hunt” aimed at derailing his pursuit of the presidency, Trump has maintained this perspective.

After the hearing, Trump expressed to reporters, “This is a very sad day for America,” before boarding his private plane to return to his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club. He framed these actions as a form of political persecution.

Wearing a navy blue suit, a red tie, and an American flag lapel pin, Trump entered the courtroom. Approximately ten Secret Service agents stood behind him against the wall.