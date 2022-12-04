PTI lawmaker likely to be arrested over protest outside Peshawar corps commander’s house
11:51 AM | 4 Dec, 2022
PTI lawmaker likely to be arrested over protest outside Peshawar corps commander’s house
PESHAWAR – Provincial lawmaker Haji Fazal Elahi of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf is likely to be arrested for protesting outside the residence of Peshawar’s corps commander after the assassination attack on Imran Khan.

Reports in local media said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police informed the deputy speaker about the arrest of a politician who was booked among others for staging the protest against the ‘assassination attempt’ that wounded the PTI chief, who is now recovering at his Lahore residence.

Cops issued warrants for the arrest of lawmaker while PTI Peshawar district president and several leading activists are also on police radar over November 3 protest.

Earlier this month, a First information report was filed against scores of PTI activists for staging protest outside the official residence of the top commander. Cops identified the agitators using CCTV footage and NADRA records, per reports.

The FIR was lodged under sections related to wrongful restraint, assault to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty, and committing mischief by causing damage to property. The FIR said that the workers of the political party also damaged the armored vehicle with batons and damaged it.

The report also suggests that KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a close aide of Imran Khan, was not happy about the move to detain the party’s lawmaker. Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf leader also planned to move court for pre-arrest bail.

Last month, hundreds of workers of Imran Khan-led party marched on the GT road to the Khyber Road and flocked outside the residence of the corps commander, where they staged a protest and chanted slogans against the federal government.

