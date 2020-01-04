Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore
09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
Share
LAHORE – Three robbers took away gold ornaments, a cheque, valuables and a pistol from the house of Prime Minister Imran Khan's nephew, Shershah during the wee hours of Saturday.
According to an FIR registered with Rase-Course police, three robbers entered the house at around 4am and made away with a cheque worth Rs 3 million, 8-tola jewellery and an old pistol belonging to Shershah's grandfather.
The robbers also forced the house owner's wife to sign the cheque.
Police said that efforts were being made to trace the culprits.
- Kashmiris to observe Right to Self-Determination Day today12:39 AM | 5 Jan, 2020
- Team Pakistan continue winning streak at British Junior Open11:06 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Pakistan collected Rs2083b in taxes in first 6 months of FY19/20: FBR10:19 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Robbers strike house of PM Imran's nephew in Lahore09:35 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
-
Eman Suleman ties the knot in a beautiful nikkah ceremony
06:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are giving us major vaccay goals with ...05:31 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Miley Cyrus settles $300 million song lawsuit03:52 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- Saudi Arabia hands over Qandeel Baloch's brother to Pakistan01:56 PM | 4 Jan, 2020
- OGRA recommends hike in petroleum prices for January 202006:54 PM | 30 Dec, 2019
- Pakistan asks UNMOGIP to brief UNSC on Kashmir situation07:21 PM | 29 Dec, 2019
- 2020 will be year of development, prosperity: Firdous04:01 PM | 28 Dec, 2019
- Zameen.com launches new Plot Finder tool to facilitate online plot ...07:25 PM | 22 Nov, 2019