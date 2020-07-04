Smart lockdown imposed in seven UCs in Karachi till July 18

KARACHI – In a bid to control the spread of novel coronavirus spread, smart lockdown was imposed in seven Union Councils (UCs) of District East in Karachi on night between Friday and Saturday.

According to the notification issued in this regard, the smart lockdown was imposed in six Union Councils of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and one union council of Jamshed Town of East District of Karachi and will remain in force till July 18.

It will be ensured that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed in the affected UCs of District East and the movement of residents in the affected UCs will be restricted, the notification read.

All the shops except medical stores, grocery stores and dairy shops will remain closed during the lockdown.