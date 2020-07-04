Smart lockdown imposed in seven UCs in Karachi till July 18
Share
KARACHI – In a bid to control the spread of novel coronavirus spread, smart lockdown was imposed in seven Union Councils (UCs) of District East in Karachi on night between Friday and Saturday.
According to the notification issued in this regard, the smart lockdown was imposed in six Union Councils of Gulshan-e-Iqbal and one union council of Jamshed Town of East District of Karachi and will remain in force till July 18.
It will be ensured that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) are followed in the affected UCs of District East and the movement of residents in the affected UCs will be restricted, the notification read.
All the shops except medical stores, grocery stores and dairy shops will remain closed during the lockdown.
- PTI govt committed to bring reforms in judicial system, says Info ...12:02 AM | 5 Jul, 2020
- FM Qureshi shifted to Rawalpindi military hospital with Covid-1911:44 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Pakistan surpasses 227,000 cases of coronavirus – 4,680 confirmed ...11:24 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Israeli border police commander tests positive for Covid-1910:56 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- Covid-19: Punjab edu minister hints at reopening schools10:39 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I appeal the President to help the needy artists of Pakistan: Ali ...02:22 PM | 4 Jul, 2020
- I will go to court to lift the ban on PUBG: Wakar Zaqa06:31 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- Samina Peerzada pays her respects to the late Saroj Khan03:22 PM | 3 Jul, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020