Minister's relative nurse gets special summer posting, pick and drop service in Murree

ISLAMABAD – Another case of nepotism in the Punjab government gets everyone's attention as a nurse has been posted in country's favourite hill station Murree for a period of two months, besides getting pick and drop service.

A notification issued from Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education surfaced online, saying Grade 16 Nurse Shaista Tariq has been assigned from Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi to THQ Hospital Murree for two months.

The secretary health department also gave instructions to provide pick-and-drop facilities for the nurse.

Shaista Tariq is said to be a relative of Senior Punjab Minister, and the notification about her special assignment has everyone talking on social platforms, as it raised questions about abusing power.

The provincial authorities are yet to comment on the special posting of Charge Nurse.