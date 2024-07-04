Minister's relative nurse gets special summer posting, pick and drop service in Murree

ISLAMABAD – Another case of nepotism in the Punjab government gets everyone's attention as a nurse has been posted in country's favourite hill station Murree for a period of two months, besides getting pick and drop service.
A notification issued from Department of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education surfaced online, saying Grade 16 Nurse Shaista Tariq has been assigned from Holy Family Hospital Rawalpindi to THQ Hospital Murree for two months.
The secretary health department also gave instructions to provide pick-and-drop facilities for the nurse.
Shaista Tariq is said to be a relative of Senior Punjab Minister, and the notification about her special assignment has everyone talking on social platforms, as it raised questions about abusing power.
The provincial authorities are yet to comment on the special posting of Charge Nurse.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 4, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.9 for buying and 280.95 for selling.
Euro's buying rate moves up to 294.5 and selling rate is 298 while British Pound rate is 350.5 for buying, and 353.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.05 and Saudi Riyal increases to 73.2.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.9
|280.95
|Euro
|EUR
|294.5
|298
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|350.5
|353.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.05
|75.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.20
|74
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.2
|184
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.22
|748.22
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.29
|38.69
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.63
|35.98
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|907.71
|916.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.99
|59.59
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|202
|204
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.27
|26.57
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.01
|311.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.55
|7.70
