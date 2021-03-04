WATCH - Kieron Pollard smashes six sixes in an over in T20 triumph against Sri Lanka

01:50 PM | 4 Mar, 2021
ANTIGUA – West Indies captain Kieron Pollard has joined an elite group of cricketers after smashing six sixes in one over in the opening Twenty20 against Sri Lanka.

Pollard, 33-year-old, Wednesday became the third man to get this title following South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh.

The big-hitting batsman slammed Sri Lanka spinner Akila Dananjaya all over the park. Chasing 132 for the win, he shifted the match in his side's favour with his explosive batting.

Following the entry of the first West Indies player in the exclusive club, International Cricket Council and others shared the historic moment on Twitter.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh also took to Twitter to welcome Pollard. 

