15 killed as over speeding coach plunges into ravine near Attock
Share
LAHORE – At least fifteen people were killed while more than 30 injured after an overspeeding passenger bus overturned near Burhan Interchange in Punjab’s Attock district, police said Monday.
A rashly driven coach was passing through Burhan interchange when suddenly it overturned. As a result, some fifteen people died on the spot. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital for medical treatment.
According to rescue officials, most of the injured were in critical condition. The seriously injured were referred to Rawalpindi hospital.
Deputy Commissioner Ali Auon Qamar and DPO Syed Ali Hamdani visited the hospital to see the arrangements for the injured. The ill-fated bus was going to Peshawar from Lahore.
Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s daughter injured in ... 07:39 PM | 7 Feb, 2021
LAHORE – The eldest daughter of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Maryam Nawaz has been taken to ...
- 15 killed as over speeding coach plunges into ravine near Attock10:25 AM | 4 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-04-Updated 10:00 ...09:32 AM | 4 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,377 coronavirus infections, 161 deaths over 24 ...09:20 AM | 4 May, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 04 May 202108:55 AM | 4 May, 2021
-
- Ali Ansari shares teary-eyed photo of Saboor Aly from engagement09:45 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Iqra Aziz shares beautiful glimpse of her Godh Bharai celebration08:10 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Zoya Nasir and Christian Betzmann’s surprise dholki leaves fans ...03:17 PM | 3 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021
- Tips to follow when walking for weight loss08:11 PM | 29 Apr, 2021
- 13 Pakistanis among Forbes 30 Under 3007:18 PM | 24 Apr, 2021
- Celebrity babies born in 202105:19 PM | 20 Apr, 2021