Ex-PM Kakar says 'PML-N leaders will hide their faces in shame if he spills beans about Form-47'

Web Desk
08:51 AM | 4 May, 2024
Ex-PM Kakar says 'PML-N leaders will hide their faces in shame if he spills beans about Form-47'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's former caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar engaged in heated debate with ruling PML-N leader Hanif Abbasi over the wheat import scandal.

Reports in local media suggest that Abbasi and Kakar both leaders had argument at a private hotel.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar challenged Hanif Abbasi, suggesting that PML-N leaders would be embarrassed and hide their faces if he shared unreported information about ECP's Form-47. 

Abbasi responded by accusing Kakar of involvement in the wheat scandal, to which Kakar defended himself, claiming he stands with the statements he gave on a TV programme. 

PML-N is facing heat for the wheat crisis in Punjab. The current rulers are blaming the interim government for unnecessary wheat imports and then reducing procurement targets has not been well-received, especially by farmers.

Furthermore, the government's stern response, including harassing and arresting protesters only worsened the situation. This further led to food supply crisis in Punjab, with farmers and opposition parties expressing concern.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

