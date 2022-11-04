Adnan Siddiqui is not impressed by Musk's innovations to Twitter's verification criteria
Adnan Siddiqui is not impressed by Musk's innovations to Twitter's verification criteria
Elon Musk finally became the owner of Twitter Inc this Thursday. From firing top executives to forming a partnership with a crypto exchange and even initiating plans to charge people for the verified blue tick, Twitter news has become a trending topic in the world of technology.

Several celebrities including Amber Heard, Shonda Rhimes, songwriter Sara Bareilles and Toni Branxton said their goodbyes to Twitter.

Pakistani superstar Adnan Siddiqui has joined the list of public figures who are not impressed by Musk's innovations to Twitter's verification criteria.

"just when I got my account verified, comes this news. For $8 per month, you can easily have bots and fakes as verified accounts. Hello impersonators. Bye bye authenticated profiles. Waiting for another Adnan Siddiqui to crop up on Twitter;) #waywardelon', captioned the Meray Paas Tum Hou actor.

On the work front, Adnan Siddiqui is currently producing a Pakistani-Turkish historical drama about Selahaddin Eyyubi. 

