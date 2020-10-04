Pakistani forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan

RAWALPINDI – Two hardcore terrorists have been killed and another apprehended during an Intelligence Based Operation of security forces in Mir Ali, area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

On October 2, Pakistan Army eliminated two hardcore terrorists including an IED [improvised explosive device] expert in an area of North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber-Paktunkhwa (K-P).

“Security Forces conducted IBO [intelligence based operation] on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Waziristan. 2 hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist killed while one terrorist apprehended,” said a statement issued by the military's media wing.

The terrorists were involved in heinous crimes including killing of innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.

In September, the security forces in an IBO in North Waziristan smashed a high profile terrorist network, killing its ringleader and his four associates and arrested 10 others.

The ISPR stated that wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria was the mastermind of the 30 difference act of terrorism since 2019, including target killings, attacks on security forces and other government officials.

Security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali town where five militants, including Zakaria, were killed while 10 were arrested.