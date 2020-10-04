Pakistani forces kill two terrorists in North Waziristan
Share
RAWALPINDI – Two hardcore terrorists have been killed and another apprehended during an Intelligence Based Operation of security forces in Mir Ali, area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.
On October 2, Pakistan Army eliminated two hardcore terrorists including an IED [improvised explosive device] expert in an area of North Waziristan, a tribal district of Khyber-Paktunkhwa (K-P).
“Security Forces conducted IBO [intelligence based operation] on terrorist hideout in Boya, North Waziristan. 2 hardcore terrorists including an IED specialist killed while one terrorist apprehended,” said a statement issued by the military's media wing.
The terrorists were involved in heinous crimes including killing of innocent locals, extortion, planning and executing more than 25 terrorist attacks on security forces.
In September, the security forces in an IBO in North Waziristan smashed a high profile terrorist network, killing its ringleader and his four associates and arrested 10 others.
The ISPR stated that wanted terrorist Wasim Zakaria was the mastermind of the 30 difference act of terrorism since 2019, including target killings, attacks on security forces and other government officials.
Security forces conducted an IBO in Mir Ali town where five militants, including Zakaria, were killed while 10 were arrested.
- Nvidia RTX 3070 Delayed11:50 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
-
- National T20 Cup: Two matches to be played today11:29 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
-
-
- ‘No Time to Die’ delayed again11:05 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Britain’s Got Talent 2020: Sirine Jahangir becomes first ...10:41 AM | 5 Oct, 2020
- Pakistan terms Kashmir, Palestine disputes as UN's most long-standing ...11:18 AM | 22 Sep, 2020
- When Is Eid Al Fitr 2020? ... So The Curiosity Begins!06:42 PM | 12 May, 2020
- Top five health benefits of eating watermelon04:08 PM | 7 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020