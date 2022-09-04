Fashion label Zara Shahjahan draws flak over bold photoshoot
Leading fashion label Zara Shahjahan has landed in hot waters after their latest fashion shoot spread like wildfire on the internet, this time around, the uproar is not due to a bold and revealing wardrobe, rather the opposition is due to its theme.
Intimacy and PDA have always been topics of discussion in Pakistan. The issue has progressed from being slammed on social media to getting scandalzied by the mere mention.
Shunning the stereotypical mindsets and breaking atypical standards, ace designer Zara Shahjahan has been lambasted for thinking out of the box and normalizing 'vulgarity'.
Launching their wedding collection 2022 “Humraaz”, the stunning monochrome pictures are gracing the label Instagram feed which features models Eman Suleman and Sauban Umais. The theme of the collection is an ode to love which is centralised on intimacy between lovers and friends.
As soon as the pictures went viral, the audience was quick enough to respond. The netizens bashed the clothing line for promoting vulgarity in the name of style. The poses were deemed inappropriate and pathetic photoshoot. Moreover, the netizens also stated that the masses should boycott such brands that are normalising vulgarity.
