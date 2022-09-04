Power division starts implementing FAC exemption for 300 units
01:36 PM | 4 Sep, 2022
Power division starts implementing FAC exemption for 300 units
ISLAMABAD – The power division has written letters to the distribution companies and K-Electric to implement Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s exemption regarding fuel adjustment charges (FAC) on electricity bills upto 300 units.

According to the notification, consumers who have already paid their bills will be credited their amount in next month's billing. The last date to pay the bills has also been extended.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended the exemption for fuel adjustment charges (FAC) in August’s billing to consumers using 300 units of electricity.

Addressing a meeting of party lawmakers in Islamabad, the prime minister said that the coalition government in first phase announced an exemption to power users consuming 200 units which has now extended to 300 units.

