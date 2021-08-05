OIC calls for resolution of Kashmir dispute as per UN resolutions

ISLAMABAD - The Human Rights Commission of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday called for resolution of the Kashmir dispute in line with the UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

A delegation of OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission made the call during a meeting Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in Islamabad as Youm-e-Istehsal is being observed to condemn two years of India oppression against people of Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019.

The Commission also urged India to improve the human rights situation in the occupied territory.

The Foreign Secretary also briefed the delegation about the grave human rights situation in IIOJK. He also apprised them about the legal and human rights aspects of the dispute as well as peace and security in the region.

The delegation of OIC Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission has been on a visit to Pakistan and Azad Kashmir from fourth to 9th of this month.