Kareena Kapoor talks about ‘Koffee date’ with Aamir Khan

06:35 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Kareena Kapoor talks about ‘Koffee date’ with Aamir Khan
Source: Kareena Kapoor (Instagram)
Share

Bollywood's leading superstars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan graced the latest episode of Karan Johar’s chat show and the episode is being touted as the most entertaining of the show’s seventh season.

The latest episode of Koffee with Karan showed Kareena channelling her Bebo energy while the Dangal actor won hearts with his quick wit and humour. The spectacular duo spilt the beans on their personal life and future projects.

Taking to Instagram, the Heroine star left the temperature sparing as she shared a stunning click with her Laal Singh Chaddha co-star Aamir Khan from their appearance on the show, “Koffee date with my Laal!”

The Bodyguard superstar also revealed that she doesn’t seem to get bothered by the success or failure of her movies to which the Dangal actor interrupted her by saying, "Kareena is very concerned about her films.”

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor is gearing to woo the fans with the release of Sujoy Ghosh thriller The Devotion of Suspect X, where she will be seen sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ - Aamir Khan’s ... 08:30 PM | 16 Nov, 2021

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor's highly anticipated movie Laal Singh Chaddha has been reportedly postponed due to the ...

More From This Category
Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse ...
05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
'Collaboration does not mean consent,' says ...
07:00 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Ajay Devgan has the sweetest birthday wish for ...
04:40 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Sania Mirza's new workout video goes viral
03:49 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
Faakhir Mehmood enthralls fans with melodious ...
02:50 PM | 5 Aug, 2022
'Literally down to Earth' – Shehnaaz Gill ...
06:05 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Dr Rozina Karmaliani: First-ever Pakistani nurse makes it to American Academy of Nursing
05:37 PM | 5 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr