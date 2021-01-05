Pakistan top court orders restoration of demolished Hindu temple in KP

ISLAMABAD –The Supreme Court of Pakistan has ordered the restoration of a shrine of Hindu saint, which was demolished and torched by protesters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak, by recovering the amount from those involved in the incident.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar heard a suo motu case pertaining to the demolishing of a Hindu saint's shrine.

During the hearing, the bench reprimanded the KP Police for their failure to protect the sacred place of Hindu community.

"What was your intelligence agency doing when the protesters were gathering?"

KP Inspector-General Dr Sanaullah Abbasi in response said over 90 police officials, who were on duty have been suspended and at least 109 suspects have been detained in the case.

He revealed that the mob had gathering at the site on the call of the Jamiat-e-Ulema-Pakistan, adding that it was sponsored by Maulana Faizullah.

The top provincial cop said that six religious scholars were present on the occasion but only Maulvi Sharif had incited the mob to attack the shrine.

Mob burns down shrine of Hindu saint in KP 07:40 PM | 30 Dec, 2020 PESHAWAR – An angry mob vandalised the samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint and subsequently burnt it down in the ...

The chief remarked that such incidents are earning bad name for the country.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz informed the court that the provincial government would restore the temple and bear the expenses for construction.

To this, the chief justice remarked that the cost should be recovered from those who attacked the place. He directed the police to recover the amount from Maulvi Sharif.

Dr Ramesh Kumar, lawmaker and founder of the Pakistan Hindu Council, informed the court that the same suspect had also attempted to demolish the temple in 1997.

After hearing arguments, the bench sought a detailed report from ETPB on temples and gurdwaras across the country and adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.