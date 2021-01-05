Pakistan welcomes normalisation of ties between Saudi Arabia and Qatar

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan welcomed the decision by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar to reopen the land, air and sea borders between the two countries.

“We also appreciate other steps being taken by the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which will contribute to resolution of outstanding issues between the countries of the organization persisting for almost four years,” a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

Pakistan lauds the positive role played by the Emir of Kuwait towards the resolution of the differences between the countries of the GCC. His persistent and sincere efforts, and cooperation of the GCC countries, led to this important and amicable outcome.

“We hope that the GCC Summit, being held today in Al-Ula, will further build on these encouraging developments and lead to enhanced confidence and cooperation among the countries of the organization,” it added.

Pakistan continues to accord high importance to its relationship with the Gulf Cooperation Council, as well as its bilateral relations with all GCC countries.

Earlier today, Saudi Arabia opened its land borders with Qatar to resolve a long-standing political dispute led by Riyadh and its allies.

The development happened on the eve of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit. and could help ending a three-year-old conflict, reported Al-Jazeera.

Earlier, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Amhad Nasser Al Sabah announced that Riyadh would be opening its airspace and land and sea borders for Qatar starting from this evening.

He also said that Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah spoke to Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, adding that both the sides have expressed their keen for reunification.

All the three leaders are to meet and sign a statement to revamp brotherly relations.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Egypt and Bahrain had imposed a commercial and diplomatic blockade on Qatar, closed land borders and blocked Qatar’s airspace.

These four Arab nations imposed 13 demands to return to normal with Doha, including ceasing its alleged support for terror groups, a shutdown of a Turkish military base, closure of the Al-Jazeera TV network and scaling down contacts with Iran.