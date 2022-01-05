EU likely to lift ban on PIA soon as ICAO expresses satisfaction over CAA safety standards

ISLAMABAD – The ban imposed by the European Union on Pakistan International Airlines flight operations is expected to be lifted soon as International Civil Aviation Organisation expressed satisfaction over CAA’s safety measures.

Reports in local media said the improved safety measures of the country’s aviation regulators get a positive response from the funding agency of the United Nations. European Union Aviation Safety Agency will lift the ban which was slapped due to safety-significant concern (SSC).

The lifting of the safety-significant concern will help the country’s flag carrier to get unlisted from the list of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The ICAO during its audit has given CAA, a ranking of 72.77 percent.

A spokesperson of ICAO said that the organization had conducted the audit in December last year. An ICAO audit team had visited Pakistan to undertake a safety audit of the aviation authority completing the process on December 10.

Earlier in 2020, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.

PIA to resume flights to Europe in first quarter ... 11:55 PM | 31 Dec, 2021 ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights to Europe in the first quarter of 2022, ...

EASA said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).

At least six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management Systems was not implemented.