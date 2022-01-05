EU likely to lift ban on PIA soon as ICAO expresses satisfaction over CAA safety standards
Share
ISLAMABAD – The ban imposed by the European Union on Pakistan International Airlines flight operations is expected to be lifted soon as International Civil Aviation Organisation expressed satisfaction over CAA’s safety measures.
Reports in local media said the improved safety measures of the country’s aviation regulators get a positive response from the funding agency of the United Nations. European Union Aviation Safety Agency will lift the ban which was slapped due to safety-significant concern (SSC).
The lifting of the safety-significant concern will help the country’s flag carrier to get unlisted from the list of European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The ICAO during its audit has given CAA, a ranking of 72.77 percent.
A spokesperson of ICAO said that the organization had conducted the audit in December last year. An ICAO audit team had visited Pakistan to undertake a safety audit of the aviation authority completing the process on December 10.
Earlier in 2020, European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight operations for Europe over safety concerns.
PIA to resume flights to Europe in first quarter ... 11:55 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will resume flights to Europe in the first quarter of 2022, ...
EASA said that they had suspended the Third Country Operator (TCO) Authorisation to PIA after it failed to comply with the proposed corrective action plans (CAPs).
At least six findings were raised with the PIA officials during meetings in June and September 2019, out of which five of the action plans were implemented while one other concerning element of a Safety Management Systems was not implemented.
PIA achieves perfect safety ratings for first ... 08:54 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has achieved perfect safety ratings from Safety Assessment of ...
- Animals health and providing medicines12:57 PM | 3 Jan, 2022
- What is Green manure and its benefits07:26 AM | 1 Jan, 2022
- Why soil drenching is important in agriculture?12:06 PM | 29 Dec, 2021
- Why farm yard manure use is essential?08:49 AM | 25 Dec, 2021
- Understand your land and increase profit06:29 AM | 22 Dec, 2021
- PM Imran inaugurates Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan motorway01:56 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
-
- EU likely to lift ban on PIA soon as ICAO expresses satisfaction over ...12:28 PM | 5 Jan, 2022
- ‘One Umrah every 10 days’ as Saudi Arabia revises policy11:53 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan urges world to hold India accountable for HR violations in ...11:19 AM | 5 Jan, 2022
- Celebrities support Health Ministry in mission to defeat COVID-19 ...06:11 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Sana Fakhar sets the dance floor on fire at Areeba Habib's Shendi08:16 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Meesha Shafi denies reports of compromise with Ali Zafar05:28 PM | 4 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Famous Figures We Lost in 202107:03 PM | 31 Dec, 2021
- Top Viral Moments of 2021 in Pakistan07:00 PM | 30 Dec, 2021
- Sports Year Ender 2021: A glimpse at Pakistan’s historic moments07:30 PM | 29 Dec, 2021