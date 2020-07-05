Indian troops injures 22-year-old in fresh ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR
Web Desk
05:39 PM | 5 Jul, 2020
Indian troops injures 22-year-old in fresh ceasefire violation along LoC: ISPR
RAWALPINDI - A young man was injured after Indian Army troops committed an unprovoked ceasefire violation in the Battal Sector along the Line of Control.

Director-General Inter-Services Public Relations Major General Babar Ifitkhar said this on Sunday.

"Indian Army army unprovoked ceasefire violation in Battal Sector along LoC, targeting a civilian population with mortars and heavy weapons, late last night," said the DG ISPR.

He added that a 22-year-old civilian was also injured in the attack.

The military's media wing stated that Pakistan Army troops responded effectively to the Indian firing following the ceasefire violation.

According to the ISPR, the ceasefire violation took place at the Lipa Sector along the LoC. Indian troops resorted to unprovoked aggression by targeting the civil population using artillery, mortars, and heavy weapons.

