Web Desk
12:15 PM | 5 Jun, 2022
Iqra Aziz’s beach photo goes viral
Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz Hussain has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Suno Chanda.

This time around, the Khamoshi star was spotted enjoying with family at a beach. In the photo, Iqra can be seen having fun with family at a beach. The family photo is making rounds on the internet platforms.  

