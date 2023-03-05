Saudi prince to launch tech house project in Islamabad tomorrow

ISLAMABAD – A Saudi tech company has announced launching a Saudi-Pakistan Tech House in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday).

The Saudi tech company, owned by Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud, aimed to forge partnerships with information technology (IT) companies and enterprises in the South Asian country.

The Saudi prince first announced the initiative in January at Future Fest 2023, the largest tech event in Pakistan. The tech house aims “to promote greater ease of doing business” between the two countries.

Prince Fahad is the co-founder of ILSA Interactive, which was first established in 2009 by Pakistani entrepreneur Salman Nasir, with offices in Riyadh and Lahore. The firm is reflective of the determination of both Pakistani and Saudi leaders to further deepen an existing strategic relationship in all fields.

“HRH Prince Fahad bin Mansour Al-Saud is visiting Pakistan to launch Saudi-Pakistan Tech House to enhance cooperation between the two countries in diverse technical fields,” the firm said in a statement.

The launching ceremony is scheduled to be held in Islamabad on Monday, March 6, according to the Saudi tech firm.