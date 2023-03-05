Search

Lifestyle

Wedding date of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad revealed

Noor Fatima 07:16 PM | 5 Mar, 2023
Wedding date of Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad revealed
Source: Instagram

Wedding bells are ringing for Bollywood's handsome hunk Hrithik Roshan and actress Saba Azad.

The couple who has been dating for quite some time, will now finally be married – and the date has been announced.

For background context, the Bang Bang star and Azad started dating last year after being papped on different occasions at restaurants, lunch dates, and what not. Azad made the relationship official when she posted a picture of the duo, confirming the speculations of millions of people.

After the Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai star and the 37-year-old diva went official, the couple's diehard fans had been wanting for them to tie the knot and bless their social media feeds. Luckily, the hottest duo of B-town — the Dil Kabbadi star and the Krrish actor— has decided and are now finally getting married in November of 2023.

This will Roshan's second marriage and Azad's first. Roshan was first married to Sussane Khan. The former couple has two sons.

On the work front, Roshan is gearing up for his latest offering Fighter.

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to get married this year

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Sanam Saeed and Mohib Mirza make their first public appearance as a couple

04:39 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Did Nawazuddin Siddiqui kick his wife and children out of their house?

06:41 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Zara Noor Abbas flaunts killer dance moves at a wedding (VIDEO)

02:05 PM | 4 Mar, 2023

Riz Ahmed and Deepika Padukone set to present awards at Oscars 2023

04:37 PM | 3 Mar, 2023

Muneeb Butt sheds light on controversy of transgender and intersex depiction in 'Sar-e-Rah'

04:42 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Mariam Ansari celebrates lowkey birthday with Ali and Saboor

12:05 PM | 2 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PSL8: Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 2 wickets

10:56 PM | 5 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 5th March 2023

09:15 AM | 5 Mar, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 05, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 278.9 283.15
Euro EUR 294.6 297.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 332.4 335.7
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.2 74.9
Australian Dollar AUD 186.4 189
Bahrain Dinar BHD 695.48 703.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.5 206
China Yuan CNY 38.07 38.47
Danish Krone DKK 37.51 37.91
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 33.31 33.66
Indian Rupee INR 3.17 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 852.25 861.25
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.47 59.07
New Zealand Dollar NZD 163.77 165.74
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.19 25.49
Omani Riyal OMR 679.95 689.94
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 71.84 72.53
Singapore Dollar SGD 191.5 193.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.09 25.39
Swiss Franc CHF 278.58 281.08
Thai Bhat THB 7.54 7.69

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs199,100 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs170,700.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.  

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.    

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Karachi PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Islamabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Peshawar PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Quetta PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sialkot PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Attock PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujranwala PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Jehlum PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Multan PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Bahawalpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Gujrat PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nawabshah PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Chakwal PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Hyderabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Nowshehra PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Sargodha PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Faisalabad PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230
Mirpur PKR 199,100 PKR 2,230

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: