Pakistan Railways to resume operations on May 10 amid pandemic

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Railways Tuesday announced to resume its operation at limited scale across the country from May 10 amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.

Initially, 15 trains, including Tezgam, Awam Express, Khyber Mail and other, will operate, said a notification issued by the ministry.

The notification also details precautionary measures for passengers to follow while travelling by trains. Passengers and railways staff have been asked to maintain social distancing during the travel.

Fifty per cent booking of tickets will be made through online system, it further said.

The passenger train operation had been suspended across Pakistan in March following the rise in the COVID-19 cases while cargo trains service was not halted.