Pakistan Railways to resume operations on May 10 amid pandemic
Share
RAWALPINDI - Pakistan Railways Tuesday announced to resume its operation at limited scale across the country from May 10 amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.
Initially, 15 trains, including Tezgam, Awam Express, Khyber Mail and other, will operate, said a notification issued by the ministry.
The notification also details precautionary measures for passengers to follow while travelling by trains. Passengers and railways staff have been asked to maintain social distancing during the travel.
Fifty per cent booking of tickets will be made through online system, it further said.
The passenger train operation had been suspended across Pakistan in March following the rise in the COVID-19 cases while cargo trains service was not halted.
- NCOC suggests various recommendations to ease lockdown restrictions12:56 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Several injured as massive fire erupts at residential tower in Sharjah12:29 PM | 6 May, 2020
- Confirmed COVID-19 cases in US surpasses 1.2 million11:53 AM | 6 May, 2020
-
- Roof collapse incident kills three of a family in Karachi09:40 AM | 6 May, 2020
- Huma Khan opens up about depression and mental health05:38 PM | 5 May, 2020
- Asim Azhar’s Jo Tu Na Mila hits 100 million views on YouTube03:42 PM | 5 May, 2020
- ‘Twilight’ prequel book is in the works03:29 PM | 5 May, 2020
- How to lose weight during Ramadan Kareem03:18 PM | 28 Apr, 2020
- Ramadan 2020: Keep yourself healthy with these 5 nutritional tips12:49 PM | 23 Apr, 2020
- How to keep your skin healthy while you are in quarantine01:49 PM | 15 Apr, 2020
- The famous people who have recovered from COVID-1901:33 PM | 11 Apr, 2020