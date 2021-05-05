COVID-19: Punjab University announces 20% concession in fees

LAHORE – The Punjab University administration has announced to provide 20 percent concession in total fee of the students including all dues and charges taking online classes due to pandemic.

In this regard, PU Vice Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmed chaired a meeting of deans at his office, said a notification issued by the public university.

The meeting decided that hostels would be vacated from May 05 however; international students will stay in the hostels by observing SOPs as prescribed by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to slow the spread of novel coronavirus.

COVID Situation in Pakistan

At least 119 people lost their lives due to the third wave of the novel coronavirus infection while 4,113 fresh cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Wednesday.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data, the death toll from the novel virus has soared to 18,429. At least 4,113 new infections emerged when 44,838 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate of new infections has been recorded at 9.17 percent.

The national tally of confirmed cases has soared to 841,636 while 733,062 patients have recuperated from the disease so far.

On Tuesday, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and NCOC Chief Asad Umar said that over 150,000 people were vaccinated in a day for the first time in Pakistan.

The PTI leader shared a tweet that as many as 164,000 people were administered the Covid-19 vaccine. Yesterday was the first day when people aged 40 years and above started getting inoculated across Pakistan, he added.