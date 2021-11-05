PM Imran performs groundbreaking of mother, child hospital in Attock
ATTOCK – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited Attock and performed the groundbreaking of the mother and child hospital.
A report of state broadcaster said the premier performed the groundbreaking of a 200-bed mother and child medical facility. Khan arrived in the district on a brief visit and laid down the foundation stone.
وزیراعظم عمران خان نے اٹک میں 200 بستروں پر مشتمل ہسپتال کی بنیاد رکھ دی۔— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) November 5, 2021
وزیرِ اعظم عمران خان کو اس موقع پر تفصیلی بریفنگ میں بتایا گیا مذکورہ ہسپتال 2 سال کی مدت 5.3 ارب روپے کی لاگت سے تعمیر ہو گا۔ pic.twitter.com/s0jAAvoD1V
The Punjab government will reportedly complete the mega project at a cost of 5.3 billion rupees in two years’ time while half of the project cost has been disbursed by the federal authorities to the provincial government.
Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid were also present on the occasion. Khan will also meet with the elected representatives from Attock and party leadership.
