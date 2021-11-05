PM Imran performs groundbreaking of mother, child hospital in Attock
Web Desk
02:51 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
PM Imran performs groundbreaking of mother, child hospital in Attock
Share

ATTOCK – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday visited Attock and performed the groundbreaking of the mother and child hospital.

A report of state broadcaster said the premier performed the groundbreaking of a 200-bed mother and child medical facility. Khan arrived in the district on a brief visit and laid down the foundation stone.

The Punjab government will reportedly complete the mega project at a cost of 5.3 billion rupees in two years’ time while half of the project cost has been disbursed by the federal authorities to the provincial government.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid were also present on the occasion. Khan will also meet with the elected representatives from Attock and party leadership.

PM Imran Khan approves National Climate Change, ... 05:50 PM | 13 Oct, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday approved the National Climate Change Policy 2021 and National Wildlife Policy ...

More From This Category
IHC bans all construction activities at Margalla ...
01:42 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Punjab launches recruitment drive to fill 100,000 ...
01:17 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
Minor girl killed by cop's celebratory gunshots ...
12:18 PM | 5 Nov, 2021
PPP MPA Jam Awais remanded into police custody in ...
10:56 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
Pakistan logs 515 new Covid infections, 11 deaths ...
09:23 AM | 5 Nov, 2021
Govt increases petrol prices to record high of ...
09:03 AM | 5 Nov, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Aamir Liaquat's wife changes last name on Instagram amid divorce rumours
09:30 PM | 4 Nov, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr