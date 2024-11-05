Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Deputy Pm Dar Meets Iranian Fm Araghchi To Discuss Trade And Regional Issues

In a high-level meeting held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Mohammad Ishaq Dar, welcomed Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his delegation. The discussions underscored the deep historical bonds between Pakistan and Iran, with both leaders reaffirming a commitment to strengthen ties through trade, energy collaboration, and enhanced border management.

Both ministers emphasized the importance of economic cooperation and agreed to explore new opportunities for bilateral trade and investment. The talks also highlighted the potential for increasing people-to-people connections between the two countries. Foreign Minister Dar expressed Pakistan’s keen interest in fostering regional connectivity, with a focus on creating infrastructure and economic corridors that would benefit both countries and the region.

Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi echoed these sentiments, confirming Iran’s readiness to work on mutually beneficial projects. He underscored Tehran’s commitment to strengthening ties through joint initiatives aimed at promoting stability and prosperity in the region.

The leaders also addressed the critical situation in the Middle East, particularly the escalating violence in Gaza. Both ministers condemned Israel’s actions, describing them as “genocidal acts” against Palestinians. The two sides pledged continued support for the Palestinian people’s right to self-determination and called on the global community to address the humanitarian crisis.

The meeting concluded with both ministers reaffirming a unique partnership rooted in mutual respect and shared goals. They expressed optimism that their cooperative efforts would pave the way for a peaceful and prosperous future, benefiting the citizens of both nations.

