Saudi Arabia announces large-scale IT job opportunities for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia has announced significant employment opportunities for Pakistani professionals in the Information Technology (IT) sector. The announcement came during a recent meeting between Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The Crown Prince expressed Saudi Arabia’s demand for a skilled Pakistani workforce in IT, saying the Kingdom needs “hundreds of thousands” of professionals in this field, with the demand expected to rise further in the coming years. This call for talent reflects Saudi Arabia’s focus on digital transformation as part of its Vision 2030 goals, which aim to diversify its economy and expand the technology sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif shared the details of his discussion with the Crown Prince while addressing his cabinet in Islamabad. He noted that these job opportunities hold tremendous potential for Pakistan’s tech professionals, with further details expected in the coming months.

Additionally, PM Sharif highlighted Qatar’s plans to establish an IT Park in Pakistan to support technology-focused education and training programs, helping to prepare the workforce for international opportunities.

The meeting also included discussions on enhancing cooperation between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in areas such as solar energy, mining, agriculture, and investment. The Prime Minister disclosed that a Saudi investment delegation had already visited Pakistan, with reciprocal visits from Pakistan expected shortly to discuss economic partnerships.

This development signifies a promising pathway for Pakistani IT professionals seeking global employment, and it underscores strengthening economic ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Web Desk
Web Desk

