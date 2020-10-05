China donates over 50,000 face masks to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - Central Communist Party of China has donated 54,000 protection masks to Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Advisor for Communist Party of China Bayuzeed Kansi handed over the masks to Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi in Islamabad on Monday.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Central Communist Party of China for donating these masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 pandemic.