Kissan Ittehad demands subsidize agriculture input to increase productivity

LAHORE - Pakistan being Agrarian Economy has long neglected farmers community which has led the foundation of developing Kissan Ittihad to protect their rights and raise their voices to be heard among the highest echelon of government authorities.

The newly appointed President of Kissan Ittehad North Punjab Mr Ch Rauf Tatlah expressed his concern during his address to Kissan Convention in Gojra city.

He wanted to draw PTI government and relevant ministry's attention towards contemporary issues and challenges of farmers community in Punjab with special focus to subsidize agricultural inputs to increase crop yield and safeguarding economic rights of farmers.

While addressing the convention, he said Kissan Ittihad to bring government attention towards several keys issues which needed immediate attention before it leads to the food crisis.

Being part of Global village, "every country irrespective of developed or developing country subsidize their Agriculture industry especially their farmers with free electricity, subsidize DAP, Urea and Pesticide, Crops Insurance, Low-cost Fuel, Low price and high-quality seeds, " he added.

The prices of DAP and Urea are way higher if compared with neighbouring India. Beside water shortage, high taxes and electricity charges have pressed the community to the level where their survival is on stake.

Discouraging cotton crop over sugar-cane has destroyed the textile industry who have to rely on imported raw material to fulfil their need whereas Pakistan has long known for his best quality cotton yield. "Farmer is deprived of market competitive prices of their products and middle-man taking all the advantage of price benefit. Thus, on every stage Farmers are being exploited and deprived of their basic rights of easy access to quality Agriculture input and fair price of their products from the market," Tatlah expressed.

Senior Vice Chairman of Kissan Ittehad Mr Mian Farooq Ahmed supported President Punjab's stance and demanded the high-ups to provide a level playing field for local farmers to protect them from Market exploitation and price mafia.

In addition to that, Rao Tariq Ishfaq, Chairman Kissan Ittehad emphasized on the economic wellbeing of farmers that will eventually lead to prosperous Pakistan.

Kissan Ittehad also demands the new and improvised farmer policy as per the latest global trends. They’ll continue their struggle till their rightful demands are not met and Government introduce National Agriculture action plan for farmers across the country. Kissan Ittehad will hold next convention in Islamabad if Government will not include their representatives in the policymaking process.