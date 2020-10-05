PTA blocks thousands of controversial URLs in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has blocked thousands of anti-Islam and anti-Pakistan URLs on the internet in the country.

As per the report, the PTA said it had identified at least 59,712 anti-Islam URLs on the websites. Of them, 46, 431 have been blocked.

Similarly, 16,703 URLs over sectarian “hate speech” have been blocked. The PTA said it had identified 20,041 URLs that had the content against “defense of Pakistan” and of them, it has blocked 13,620 URLs.

Moreover, 5,607 URLs were blocked for posting anti-judiciary content, the report added

The PTA said it has provided details to the FIA to initiate legal action against people involved in posting unlawful content.