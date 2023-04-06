Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates birthday with family

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on his 23rd birthday.

Pakistani player managed to earn a name for himself with his sheer hard work in the game, and is undoubtedly one of the most lethal pacers in Pakistan’s bowling attack. His ability to bowl really fast, and his skills with the bat in hand make him an exceptional player.

Afridi recently celebrated his birthday with his family members as he turned 23 on April 6. His father-in-law and former skipper Shahid Afridi shared lovely moments from the event. “Happy birthday, Shaheen. Khush Raho,” Boom Boom wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Afridi (@safridiofficial)

The picture shows both the stars standing next to each other with a birthday cake.

Afridi’s fans sent love and heartwarming wishes for the speedster as he celebrated big day ahead of engaging in a practice session for the upcoming New Zealand series.

One of the Best Spell I have Seen and Surely Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fans will always Remember this for rest of their life

Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi 🤩🎊🫶#BabarAzam #BabarAzam𓃵 #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/nvGQtdKvsx — King Babar Azam Army (@kingbabararmy) April 6, 2023

Happy Birthday to the "SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI" 🦅 pic.twitter.com/PIwv5tcN4o — 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐧𝐚 🇵🇰 (@freaky_hamna) April 5, 2023

Happy birthday

SHAHEEN SHAH AFRIDI

May Allah bless you with boundless happiness and endless joy throughout this year and in all the years of your life yet to come I hope the grace of Allah follows you everywhere.

Happy YOU day!! Eagle <3 pic.twitter.com/XDSQOx7tzo — Ansha Afridi❤ (@Definitely_56) April 6, 2023

Birthday Boy 😍 pic.twitter.com/LiiyUwwxC4 — Team Shaheen Afridi (@TeamShaheenShah) April 6, 2023