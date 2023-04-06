Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates birthday with family

Congratulations are in order for Pakistan’s ace speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi on his 23rd birthday.
Pakistani player managed to earn a name for himself with his sheer hard work in the game, and is undoubtedly one of the most lethal pacers in Pakistan’s bowling attack. His ability to bowl really fast, and his skills with the bat in hand make him an exceptional player.
Afridi recently celebrated his birthday with his family members as he turned 23 on April 6. His father-in-law and former skipper Shahid Afridi shared lovely moments from the event. “Happy birthday, Shaheen. Khush Raho,” Boom Boom wrote.
The picture shows both the stars standing next to each other with a birthday cake.
Afridi’s fans sent love and heartwarming wishes for the speedster as he celebrated big day ahead of engaging in a practice session for the upcoming New Zealand series.
