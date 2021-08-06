PIA resumes direct flights from Quetta to Peshawar after a decade

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its direct flights from Quetta to Peshawar after 12 years.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind inaugurated the resumption of flights from Quetta to Peshawar at a ceremony in Quetta on Friday.

On this occasion, she said resuming flights between Quetta and Peshawar not only facilitate people of both provinces but also promote tourism and trade activities.

Introducing a brand new route, now fly between Quetta and Peshwar, twice a week. Book your tickets now or for more information please visit our website or call at 111 786 786 pic.twitter.com/R6Au3SMd9d — PIA (@Official_PIA) August 3, 2021

According to the national flag-carrier, passengers can now fly between Quetta and Peshwar twice a week.