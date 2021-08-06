PIA resumes direct flights from Quetta to Peshawar after a decade
PIA resumes direct flights from Quetta to Peshawar after a decade
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed its direct flights from Quetta to Peshawar after 12 years.

Balochistan Parliamentary Secretary for Information Bushra Rind inaugurated the resumption of flights from Quetta to Peshawar at a ceremony in Quetta on Friday.

On this occasion, she said resuming flights between Quetta and Peshawar not only facilitate people of both provinces but also promote tourism and trade activities.

According to the national flag-carrier, passengers can now fly between Quetta and Peshwar twice a week.

